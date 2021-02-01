A search is underway in the forests near Sangre Grande, for missing 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.
The search involves police officers, soldiers and tracker dogs.
The Anti Kidnapping Unit and Special Operations Response Team is involved.
Police believe Bharatt can be found in the forest near the North Eastern College.
Bharatt, who attended that school, is a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
Last Friday, she got into a taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker.
The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false "H" plates.
Bharatt and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.
The friend dropped off shortly after at Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Bharatt never made it to her home at 110 Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father Randolph.
He called his daughter’s phone but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
An investigation led to the arrests on Sunday of five men.
The suspects are not cooperating, police say.
Police believe Bharatt was taken by the men in a random crime.
Bharatt’s father said he was not in debt to anyone and there no dispute between himself and anyone. His wife died in 2012.
He said his daughter spends 95 percent of her downtime at home. She goes to work and then returns home and did not “lime”.