The Hunters Search and Rescue Team searched forested areas in the Heights of Aripo on Wednesday, hoping to find clues in the disappearance of father of two David Neeranjan.
However, the team of hunters, hikers, friends and relatives of the missing man was no closer to finding him at nightfall.
Relatives said the search would be extended to yesterday morning.
Ren Gopiesingh, leader of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, said the search began in the area Neeranjan’s grey Toyota Corolla car was found burnt on Saturday evening.
“We have a major operation here with hunters, family and friends. We are in Aripo where the car was found burnt and abandoned. We are searching the area,” he said. Neeranjan’s wife, Kendra, told the Express she was grateful to everyone who came out to search for her husband.
“I am thankful to everyone. I know the hunters group will be able to help me. They have been helping people across the country. I am praying that my husband is found safe and alive,” she said.
Kendra said she was not satisfied with the police response to her husband’s disappearance, and is calling on the authorities to intervene.
“The people are not telling me anything about the investigations, so I don’t know what is going on,” she said.
Neeranjan, 45, was last seen by his family at their home at Santa Monica Trace, St Helena, Piarco, around midday on Saturday.
Kendra told the Express her husband received a telephone call before leaving home to go to the market and drop off items to a customer.
Neeranjan, a sanitation worker, operated an online store where customers would contact him for items he advertised on social media. He delivered the goods to their homes.
Kendra said she began calling her husband’s cellphone at 2 p.m. on Saturday, but there was no answer.
“When he went out, he would call every hour. And when he did not call by 2 p.m., I started calling. The calls went to voice mail. I became worried because I knew this was not like him,” she said.
That night, Kendra said, the owner of the vehicle contacted her, saying police had found Neeranjan’s car burnt. Neeranjan was not in the vehicle.
“I contacted all our friends and relatives and even the hikers’ groups in Aripo, seeking help. We went to the area and searched all day on Sunday, but didn’t find him,” she said.
Neeranjan’s family is now holding on to hope that he will be found alive and safe. His wife said Neeranjan had no known enemies, and had not complained about feeling unsafe.
Kendra said her husband had served a two-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and was released last year.
The family is asking anyone with information on what happened to Neeranjan to contact the police.