Forgotten Trini hero of World War I... the Coconut Bomber

IF you ever need a reminder about how spineless some Trinidadians have become in this age of instant everything, check historian/publisher/writer Gerard Besson’s research into the men and women who left the islands during World War I to serve, fight and die on the European frontlines.
Besson has shared his information online (http://www.caribbeanhistoryarchives.blogspot.com/), profiling the wartime exploits of the creoles of French and British ancestry, the courage of local police officers who enlisted in the British West Indies Regiment, and naming the Afro and Indo-Trinidadians who crossed the Atlantic in defence of King George V.
They were among more than 15,000 West Indians to serve in the Great War (July 1914-November 1918).
The last survivor, Barbadian George Blackman, died in April 2003, at the age of 105.
He passed away shortly after giving an interview in which he recalled fighting hand to hand with bayonets in the trenches of Belgium and France, but bemoaning that the Brits gave him nothing in return, not even chance to be part of a victory parade.
But never forgotten was another of these Caribbean war heroes—Trinidad-born Sergeant George Arthur Roberts.
Historian Stephen Bourne researched Roberts’s life, and in 2015 encouraged readers to sign a petition that he be posthumously recognised in Southwark, London, where he took up residence until his death in 1970.
And Southwark News journalist Amelia Burr has wrote about the man, who, having survived one war, volunteered for the National Fire Service to fight the fires during the German bombing of London during World War II.
Not a lot is known about Roberts’s Trinidad address.
In an interview recorded before his death, he did not say.
But Roberts never lost his island lingo, telling the interviewer:
“Meh name is George Arthur Roberts. Me from Trinidad in the Caribbean. Most of you know it now as Trinidad and Tobago. Ah started in the Trinidad Army in the early 1900s, when war break out. Nobody never hear about war. When you in the Army you only hear ah little hurricane come in the army you used to go and help. So when this war break out, I decided I want to get a piece of this action. I say, you know what? George, you have to go to Britain to join the war. So I volunteered first to the European Services and work my way to the British soil. When I got there, they sent me to the Middlesex Regiment in the British Army. I stayed there for 14 months. Then they called me. They say, George. Roberts. Ah say, yes sir. You want to go to war?
We sending you to France. Boy, I get on the boat, cross the sea. Never see thing like this before in meh life, boy. Anyhow, I fought in many battles. I was even injured, both in the battles of the Loos and the Somme. While I was there, they put me as a battalion bomber and they give me the nickname the Coconut Bomber, and I go tell you why, because them bomb was big and heavy like ah coconut, so I would just pick them up, and throw them back at the Germans.
I could ah throw a bomb 75 yards, you wouldn’t believe that, because of that I just bring back memories of them coconuts, how I use to climb them coconut trees when I was young and seeing the size ah them bomb, ah say well this thing easy peasy man. Anyhow, I just got leave and I came back to Trinidad. And I telling all meh friends about it, and I encouraging them to join the British Army. Them generals even gave me a chance to make speeches on behalf of the Army in my adopted country England”.
Exploits recorded
And in an article that appeared in London’s Every Week magazine in 1918, his exploits were recorded thusly:
“Corporal George Arthur Roberts was engaged prior to the war on the regimental staff in his native Trinidad. On the outbreak of war, he volunteered for European service and worked his passage to England. Attached to the Middlesex Regt, he showed great proficiency as a Battalion Bomber, being able to throw his bomb a distance of 74 yards. This extraordinary throw was largely the result of his youthful experience in bringing down cocoa-nuts (sic) from the palms in his native island. After doing splendid service in the Dardanelles, he served 14 months in France, going through many severe engagements and wounded first at Loos, and in the Somme. He returned to Trinidad on special leave and there helped to recruit more than 250 men by his vigorous speeches on behalf of his adopted country. He is a man of excellent physique, standing 6ft 2ins”.
Roberts, who was born in Trinidad in 1890, would not be among those who returned home after the war.
He met and married wife Margaret in 1920 and settled in London working as an electrical engineer.
And when World War II broke out in 1939, he signed up for the National Fire Service, while his sons Cyril and Victor fought the German advance.
The researchers record that Roberts distinguished himself in his new role.
In 1944 he was awarded a British Empire Medal for “general duties at New Cross Fire Station and for his part as a founder and pioneer of the Discussion and Education groups of the Fire Service throughout the Second World War.”
He was immortalised by famed portrait painter of the time Norman Hepple, who also served as fire fighter in the London Blitz.
League of Coloured People
A founding member of the League of Coloured People in 1931, Roberts represented the British Legion from the 1920s and was a founder member of the League of Coloured Peoples in 1931.
And, according to the Southwark News, George would be interviewed by the BBC in 1947 for a programme called Calling the West Indies, where he was asked whether he considered returning to his Trinidad home.
“As much as I hate the cold and fog of winter, fuel cuts, food rationing and the prospect of very difficult times further ahead, I feel I shall be happier here with my family. But I hope to see the West Indies again. Memories of the grand reception I had on my two short visits in 1921 and again in 1935 linger on. Cheerio, West Indies. I am always with you in spirit, and I hope to visit you soon,” he said.
George Roberts died on January 8, 1970.
In September 2016, Roberts was honoured with a blue plaque by the London Borough of Southwark for the first black man to serve in the army and fire brigade.
The text of the plaque is "George A. Roberts 1890 to 1970 First World War soldier, Second World War fireman, West Indian Community Leader. Lived here 1923 to 1970. Voted by the people"
If you know anything about George Roberts, contact the writer at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com