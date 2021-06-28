An angry man captured on tape skillfully using forklift to demolish a Ford Ranger 4x4 vehicle on Friday, was interrogated by police over the weekend.
The man, who is in his 30’s, went to the police station on Saturday and spoke with officers who recorded a statement from him.
Police said the incident was not motivated by a failed domestic relationship or revenge over a woman, as was reported on social media.
Instead, it may have been fueled by alcohol, a long standing feud, and a parking spot.
A police report on the incident stated that the owner of the Ford Ranger is an employee of Propound Protection Company Limited.
The report said that on June 24 around 5 p.m., the victim parked his blue Ford Ranger in front of the main gateway at Nutrimix compound at Subrattie Trace, Cunjal Road, and took up duty.
The report said that at 4.19 a.m. the next day, the victim observed a man known to him driving a forklift towards his van.
The forklift crashed into the victim’s vehicle with the blades piercing through the right-side rear door and tray, lifted it eight feet and drove off.
The man dropped the van onto the roadway in an unsafe manner, then again lifted the vehicle, took it across the roadway causing the forklift to tilt on its side, and dropped the van onto the ground.
The lift from the forklift fell onto the hood of the van and caused further damage, the report said.
The man driving the forklift then approached the victim and used obscene language, as well as said that he ‘could buy back a 1,000 of that’ and left.
The report said the value of damage is yet to be ascertained.
PC Burton and a party of police officers of the Barrackpore police station visited the scene.
A senior officer said that the man is also being investigated regarding the assault of his elderly female relative.