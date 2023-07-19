The nephew of former commissioner of police McDonald Jacob, who had been remanded into custody for murder, has been granted $800,000 bail by a High Court judge.
Marcus Jacob, a 35-year-old handyman of Princes Town, and Daniel Harroo, a labourer, of Orange Valley, Couva, were charged with the murder of 46-year-old Syed Mohammed, a former police officer.
Mohammed, a businessman, was killed on December 12 around 9.15 a.m. when he was standing in the front yard of his home on Katwaroo Trace in Penal.
A white Nissan Versa vehicle drove from the street’s dead end and stopped where Mohammed stood, and a man armed with a handgun came out of the vehicle and shot him several times. Mohammed fell to the ground, and the suspect returned to the vehicle, which then sped out of the street.
Marcus Jacob, also called “Blackface”, was granted bail for the offences of murder, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm to endanger life, in a hearing before Justice Nalini Singh in the San Fernando High Court yesterday.
His attorney, Kiran Panday, submitted that his client has no pending matters before the court.
Panday had filed the bail application last December. However, no submissions were filed by the State.
The case is at the preliminary hearing stage in the Magistrates’ Court.
In granting bail, the judge issued conditions that the former CoP’s nephew is to report to the Princes Town police every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
He is to reside at 14 Ayres Avenue in Princes Town for the duration of the matter, and if he changes location he is to first inform the Registrar of the Supreme Court.
Marcus Jacob was also advised that he is prohibited from applying for any travel documents for the duration of the matter.
He was further told that he is not to have any contact with any of the witnesses either directly or indirectly, and to keep at least 200 feet away from witnesses in this case, unless it is within the precincts of the court room.
The next hearing of the case is scheduled for August 3.