Owen

Owen Baptiste

OWEN BAPTISTE 1933-2020

Former editor-in-chief at the Trinidad Express and the Trinidad & Tobago Guardian, Owen Baptiste, has died.

His passing was announced on Wednesday by his wife, Rhona.

Baptiste was 87.

Known to those closest as ‘OB’, Baptiste was also a columnist and author, a former editor-in-chief of the Catholic News, and served as the executive chairman of the Barbados-based Caribbean News Agency.

He helped shape the careers of journalists including Express editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder, Sunity Maharaj, Niala Maharaj, Suzanne Lopez, Camini Marajh Lenny Grant and Judy Raymond.

Lyder said of the passing of Baptiste: “No editor has had such a profound effect on my journalistic life as Owen Baptiste. I am in a state of nostalgia and deep sadness”.

The flag of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) at Express House, Port of Spain flies at half-mast today as a mark of respect.

