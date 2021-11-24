A man who was freed of a murder charge last month was gunned down outside his home in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Monday night.
Adrian Clarke, also known as Cudjoe, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police are searching for three men who ambushed Clarke on the street outside his home at Postman Drive.
A police report said at around 7 p.m. Clarke, 32, his wife and two children had exited their home. Clarke stopped to speak to someone on the street, while his family walked ahead. A white vehicle drove into Postman Drive and several gunshots rang out.
Police were told that the vehicle stopped and three men who wore hoodies and armed with firearms alighted from the rear seat of the vehicle. The gunmen ran towards Clarke and shot him multiple times.
Clarke’s wife pushed the two children into the side entrance of their home and she hid in a nearby drain.
In October, after five years at Remand Yard, Clarke and two other men – Dave Junior “Abdul Malik” Nesbitt, and Malcolm Quintin, were freed at the magistrates’ court of the 2015 murder of Amos Dick. Dick was shot and killed at the corner of Mano Street and Postman Drive on October 17, 2015.
The 2021 murder toll as of last night was 399 compared with 367 for the same period last year.