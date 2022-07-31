AKILLI Charles, the former murder accused whose constitutional claim against the State resulted in a historic ruling that those accused of murder are allowed to apply for bail has been shot dead.
Around 10 p.m., on Saturday Charles was at his Covigne Road, Diego Martin, home when he was ambushed and murdered.
The 42-year-old’s body was found by his relatives lying along the roadway after they heard a volley of gunshots, said police.
Investigators said Charles’ relatives attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In 2019, Charles was freed by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle after she upheld a no-case submission by his attorneys that the State did not provide sufficient evidence during the course of the preliminary enquiry for Charles to face trial at the High Court.
He and four other men had been charged with the murder of Russell Antoine in 2010.
They were part of a group prisoners who in 2017, staged a near-riot at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court after being informed by Busby-Earle-Caddle that their matters would have to start a fresh after the elevation of former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar to the High Court Bench.
Following his release from prison, Charles brought a constitutional claim against the State arguing that it was unlawful for those accused of murder to automatically be denied bail.
While his claim was dismissed at the High Court, a three-judge Appeal Court panel comprising Chief Justice Ivor Archie along with Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip over turned the High Court ruling.
The Justices agreed with Charles’ arguments that Section 5(1) of the Bail Act was unconstitutional and should therefore be struck out.
The Office of the Attorney General appealed the ruling at the Privy Council and on Thursday, five law lords at the apex court upheld the Appeal Court’s ruling making it law for anyone charged with murder were free to apply to the court for bail.