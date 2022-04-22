Former People’s National Movement (PNM) MP Dr Joseph Laquis died yesterday. He was 76.
Laquis entered Parliament in 1981, as the MP for the newly created constituency, Diego Martin Central, beating ONR (Organisation for National Reconstruction) political leader Karl Hudson Phillips in the process.
It was a time of change in the PNM, being the first election after the death of PNM founder Dr Eric Williams fought under the leadership of George Chambers.
A release from the PNM stated that Laquis, a medical doctor by profession, robustly advocated on behalf of his constituents on every occasion, and was instrumental in the development of Powder Magazine Phase 1.
“As a medical doctor, he offered his services to his constituents who were in need. His spirit of service would not be quelled, and together with Messers John Rahael (who had served as his campaign manager); Wendell Mottley and Morris Marshall (dec), he established a free roving medical clinic. This was highly subscribed to and became a hallmark of his legacy,” the party stated.
Following his exit from representational politics, he served as the chairman of the PNM Diego Martin Central Executive, and worked closely with his executive team and with his PNM parliamentary successor, Mr Kenneth Valley (deceased). He opted to move to the eastern seaside town of Mayaro in the 1990s, where he lived for the past 26 years, and established himself as a real community man there.
“Today, Dr Joseph Laquis’ earthly journey ended in his beloved Mayaro. The PNM deeply mourns his passing. Our sincerest condolences are extended to his family, to his friends and to all who loved and cherished him. Thank you, good and faithful servant. Your work here is done. May you rest in God’s eternal peace,” the party said.
Ashton Ford, who served in Parliament at the same time as Laquis, and who had remained in touch with Laquis over the years, said his death came as a shock. “Joe and I came into the Parliament during the glorious days of Chambers when the party won 26 seats. Joe will be remembered for his victory over Hudson Phillip and was immortalised in a Kitchener song which said ‘Dr Laquis broke Karl Hudson Phillips’ heart’,” Ford stated.
Laquis lost the seat in 1986 to NAR candidate Leo Des Vignes.
Former minister and PNM education officer Overand Padmore said, “Joe was a very grounded person who worked very closely with his constituents.
“Even after he demitted office, he never totally disconnected himself from them and he remained a devoted member of the PNM, helping in all elections subsequent to his term. He was a good man. May he rest in peace.”
Former minister Clarence Rambharat said he knew Laquis in two eras. He said he was surprised by his bold candidacy in 1981, going up against what appeared to be a mighty ONR under Hudson Phillips. “PNM prevailed against the backdrop of the famous ‘Not a damn seat for them’.”
Dr Laquis won the new Diego Martin seat and had a colourful five years in the Parliament. He would later move to Mayaro and establish himself as the go-to man for political talk and old talk on the East Coast.
“My 2015 candidacy for Mayaro required me to seek counsel at his Gran Lagoon fortress, to be examined and cross-examined by Joe. He was brash, loud at times, always battle-ready. I survived the Laquis examinations and found in him a good friend and adviser. The East Coast has lost a great friend and partner,” Rambharat stated.
Party stalwart Ferdie Ferriera said Joe Laquis’ father, AA Laquis, was one of the earliest members of the PNM, and his children followed him as members of the party. He said Joe’s entry into the political arena was very welcomed and he won his seat convincingly.
“He has been one of the best Members of Parliament. He was a real people’s person and identified with his constituents. He was pivotal in the development of the Diego Martin Valley,” Ferriera said.
Alderman Irene Hinds, party operations officer and long-standing member of the PNM Diego Martin Central constituency, said frankness defined Laquis. “He genuinely loved to serve the people and was a pioneer of pro bono clinics.
“He took time to listen and gave excellent advice. His birthday was April 29 and we would make the annual trip to Mayaro, even up to 2021, to visit him and make lasting memories,” Hinds said.
Current chairman of the Diego Martin constituency Lynette Ward said Laquis was somebody that one could talk to easily. “Although he was very jovial, he always took time to listen and to give serious and informed responses to questions people asked.
“He knew how to live with his constituents, and at constituency meetings the turnout was excellent because people wanted to interact with him,” Ward said.