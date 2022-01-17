Former national footballer Raheem Belgrave drowned in a river in Blanchisseuse on Sunday.
Belgrave was a member of the Men's National U-17 squad in 2008-2009 under then head coach Anton Corneal. He was the son of former National Team manager David Muhammad.
Belgrave, a goalkeeper, was currently playing with Wembly FC in the UK. He joined the club in 2018.
Police said sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. a group of hikers, including 29-year-old Belgrave from Arima, were at the river.
While bathing Belgrave got into difficulty and disappeared below the water.
Police said when he was eventually pulled out of the water by his friends he was in an “unresponsive state”.
His friends brought him out and they went to the Blanchisseusse Police Station where an ambulance was called but he had already died.
The police then called in a district medical officer who ordered the body moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.
On Saturday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said rivers will be opened from today “with serious restrictions”, including no alcohol or cooking.