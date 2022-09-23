Former United National Congress (UNC) minister Christine Newallo-Hosein and Facebook blogger/former social media content consultant with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Timothy Teemal, have joined the executive of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), the political party founded by former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
Griffith announced the latest additions to his party via a Facebook post earlier this month.
Teemal is the party’s general secretary, while Newallo-Hosein is coordinator for south-east, the post noted.
“Mr Teemal is an author, screenwriter, television producer and content consultant with several film and literary works in his portfolio. The general secretary is a member of the national governance team with responsibility for overseeing the operations of the party’s national secretariat, administrative functions and coordinating the activities and operations of the party and of all employees of the party at constituency, regional, overseas and national levels,” it said.
As coordinator south-east, Newallo-Hosein is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with communities, residents and organisations to achieve shared goals and coordinating logistics for in-person and/or virtual meetings and events whilst serving as a member of the national governance team, the party said.
Newallo-Hosein served as Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla, senator and Minister of the People and Social Development in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government.
“Mrs Newallo-Hosein also served as special adviser to ministers of state in the ministries of Trade and Industry, Tourism and Housing and the Environment, as well as an adviser to the prime minister,” the NTA noted.