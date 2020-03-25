A FORMER police officer has been awarded more than $1.5 million in compensation after she was injured in a fall at a police station in the Western Division in 2007.
A High Court Master ordered last week that the ex-officer ought to receive $1,605,106 in compensation due to negligence by the State for its failure to ensure that she was working in a safe environment.
The ex-officer, whose name was not disclosed by her attorneys because she feared she might become a target for bandits, suffered injuries after she fell at the Four Roads Police Station while on duty.
According to the claim, on the day in question the officer fell and landed in a split position as she was walking along the charge room area and slipped on a liquid substance that was negligently left on the floor by a cleaner after mopping.
Even though the Office of the Attorney General accepted liability, it contested the sum claimed in compensation.
Initially, the former policewoman was seeking more than $2.5 million in damages for loss of future earnings, diminution of future promotional prospects, special damages, medical expenses, transportation expenses, domestic assistance and loss of earnings.
Further surgery
The former officer suffered injuries to her right knee and back and has to undergo surgery.
Her attorney, Anand Ramlogan, SC, argued at trial that his client must remain on medication until surgery is completed and that she has continued to incur multiple medical bills that have to be paid out of her own pocket.
According to one medical report, the former officer has been suffering with pain and it was unlikely this would be resolved without further surgery.
Her condition was said to be deteriorating with worsening left arm pains associated with weakness and wasting of muscles in the upper limb.
She was also noted to have increased sensitivity of the skin over her left arm, forearm and hand.
“Following anterior surgical decompression and fusion on February 29, 2012, she was observed to have symptoms of lumbar spondylosis in the lower leg, which were not responsive to conservative treatment, so surgery was stated to be inevitable.”
In delivering her award of damages, Master Martha Alexander found that the former officer was entitled to damages in the sum of $1,605,106 along with her legal cost of $79,119.88.
The State was represented by attorneys Coreen Findley and Dianne Katwaroo, while attorneys Douglas Bayley and Alana Rambaran appeared alongside Ramlogan for the former officer.