Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings says he has engaged attorneys and the police to determine how details of his financial dealings with Venture Credit Union (VCU) were leaked to the media.
Speaking during a town meeting at his La Horquetta constituency office on Tuesday night, Cummings said he had taken note of a series of reports in the Express and on TV6 related to his financial matters.
He was referring to reports by CCN investigative journalist Mark Bassant on several financial transactions by Cummings which police confirmed were being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).
Cummings said he has instructed his attorneys to take note of the reports and get to the bottom of how his personal financial information was being accessed.
“I have full confidence in the board of directors and management of Venture Credit Union and I have a good idea that the leak didn’t come from inside there,” he said. “I have a good idea where it came from and I have advised my attorneys to check with the relevant authorities and to make sure that those persons who have connections in certain places, and the Opposition have their players in there and they utilise their office to access your personal financial information to take it on a UNC platform and to pretend they doing investigative journalism...
“We took note of that and we will send the relevant letters to ask how did you get that? If it was for the ACIB what are you doing with it? How did you get it? And the police will talk to us about that,” he added.
Cummings said his attorneys have also been instructed to pay close attention to media reports concerning his financial matters.
“I have been taking careful notes while they chose to give me a whole week on TV and a whole week on the Express and I took all the clippings and I took recordings of everything they had to say. And I hired Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj (SC) and his team and I sent the file to them. And I said listen to every word. Take note of all that this so-called investigator has said... I said Mr Ramesh Maharaj, you and your team pay close attention to all they are saying about Foster and when the time comes, find out where the real leak is.”
Addressing his La Horquetta constituents on Tuesday night, Cummings denied any wrongdoing and said the $14.5 million loan was not a new loan.
“That was an amalgamation... you put all your loans together in one and you have one instalment so you can pay it off faster. It’s not cash, it is loans that was existing from before,” he stated.
Cummings also slammed Bassant, whom he claimed had trespassed on his property—a home which he said he had purchased some 25 years ago.
“He went down there, trespassed on my house, went into the house, see that after 25 years we building a swimming pool. Swimming pool is not for us, we must bathe in drain. So he showed the whole of T&T we building swimming pool because pool is not for people like me.
“And then he went inside the house, went in the toilet and showing all the sanitary fittings to say ‘look this minister using toilet. Why he don’t have two or three latrine in the back and use that’. Because that is what they think about us.”
Contacted for comment on Cummings’ claim, Bassant said he did not trespass on Cummings’ property, as one of the minister’s agents/servants granted him permission to enter for the purposes of filming and photographing. Bassant said he introduced himself and stated his purpose for filming outside of the property, and the worker/agent invited him in.