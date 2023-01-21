LA HORQUETTA/Talparo MP Foster Cummings says he had no knowledge about ten illegal structures at a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) site in La Horquetta which were demolished on Thursday and was not approached by residents before they constructed the booths.
Around 8 a.m. a demolition crew from the HDC, accompanied by officers from the La Horquetta Police Station, arrived at Marjorie-Padmore Avenue and began breaking down the structures, which the residents intended to use as vending booths.
Some of the residents complained loudly, but did engage police or HDC personnel.
Resident Kristal Manswell said that, since January 10, they had been trying to meet Cummings to discuss their plans to erect the stalls.
She claimed the stalls were being built to “uplift” the community, which she said would have provided employment for young people in the area so that they would stay away from crime.
Manswell said she had sent WhatsApp messages to Cummings.
In a response yesterday, Cummings said he had no prior knowledge of the residents’ intentions to build and had not been approached by anyone.
“As Member of Parliament for the area, and as the Minister with responsibility for Youth Development and National Service, I understand and empathise with the plight of those residents in La Horquetta, who were perhaps seeking to find ways and means of earning a living,” Cummings stated.
But “it is not the correct approach to simply occupy State lands and property for such purposes, without due consideration for all the factors which may impinge on such ambitions,” he said.
Cummings added: “The lands in question rightly belong to the Housing Development Corporation, which has its own programme of development with these in mind.”
“Further to this, I had no prior knowledge of the intentions of those residents who acted in their own interest, apparently without reference to anyone in the HDC, or with my own office, for that matter. No one approached me for any discussions over their intentions for erecting the structures, which have now been taken down,” Cummings said.
“In the circumstances, I urge the residents, and the affected parties to let good sense prevail. Let us come around the table, and find workable solutions to what now appears as an irritant matter, but which can be addressed amicably, to the mutual benefit of all concerned.”