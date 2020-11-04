Almost two days after the body of Anthony Walkes was swept away in a river by flood waters at Williamsville, his body has been found.
A team of municipal police officers and employees of the Princes Town Regional Corporation spotted the body in the river around 9.15 a.m. Wednesday.
Walkes, 49, who suffered from mental illness, was swept away by gushing flood waters while attempting to cross a bridge at Halls Trace, Sisters Road, Eccles Village, Hardbargain.
Walkes, of New Grant, had visited a friend at Halls Trace on Monday afternoon, and had attempted to cross the bridge to get a taxi to return home.
He was overpowered by the gushing floods and was pushed into the river.
Villagers witnessed as Walkes fought the rushing water, and attempted to rescue him, but to no avail.
On Tuesday morning, crews from the fire and police services, soldiers, Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, divers, hunters and residents from the area combed the river banks searching for him.
Using kayaks, the search team paddled down the river, hunters and officers combed the river banks and bamboo terrain with the hope that Walkes body had surfaced.
Chairman of the PTRC and local government councilor for Hardbargain Gowrie Roopnarine said the river needed to be dredged regularly to avoid flooding.
Roopnarine spoke to media at the scene after Walkes body was retrieved.
He said the river, called by villagers 'The Black River', was last dredged ten years ago.
Roopnarine said the responsibility for dredging of the river fell under the duties of the Ministry of Works' Drainage Division.
"I hope the Minister of Works sees this and understands how urgent it is. A life has been lost. it is sad for the family", he said.
The PRTC chairman said he was in discussions with the management of Dass Funeral Home who had offered their services to the family for free.