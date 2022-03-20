A missing man was found dead in the trunk of his car on Saturday.
The body of Vishal Ramjohn, 33 of St Charles, near Princes Town, was discover in the vehicle in Rio Claro.
Earlier in the week, relatives were desperately trying to locate Ramjohn and said he was last seen on Wednesday driving his silver grey Nissan Sylphy. The car also could not be found.
It was spotted on Saturday in Rio Claro by a motorist and the police contacted. A foul scent emanated from the trunk and, when opened, Ramjohn’s body was found inside.
An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre.