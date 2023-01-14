AN evening lime with friends at Farallon Rock in San Fernando turned tragic on Black Friday (Friday 13) when one of them is suspected to have drowned in the Gulf of Paria.
The friends of Shomari Fraser, 21, attempted to rescue him, but he lost the struggle to stay above the water and slipped away into the sea.
The incident occurred at dusk and despite searches by neighbours and authorities, his body is yet to be found.
Fraser lived with a guardian, Rhianna Guiseppi, at Circle Drive in Embacadere, San Fernando.
Guiseppi told the Express on Saturday that she had warned the group of young men not to head out to sea because it was black Friday (a day considered unlucky according to superstition).
However, the young men still went out to sea in a boat which they docked at Farallon Rock, and they each jumped into the water.
She said that Fraser could not swim.