UPDATE: These two men have been found. They are telling relatives their vehicle broke down in an area where there was no cell service and they were forced to overnight there.
The public is being asked for help in locating two men from Arima who went on a cross country trip on Sunday, and did not return.
Nikita Noray and Kisean Worrell, left D'abadie, Arima around 2:00pm on May 30, 2021 to head to Siparia and then Guayaguayare to deliver items.
Thy left in a cream Elantra, license plate PDK8404.
The Siparia client reported that they made the delivery at about 3:00pm. However, the Guayaguayare client said they received a call at about 3:00pm saying there were on the way but they never arrived.
The last contact made with loved ones was around 2:30pm, when Nikita spoke to his wife, but there has been no contact since. Calls to their phones continue to go unanswered.
Please contact the E-999, 555 or 800-TIPS if you have any information about these men.