The family and friends of murder victim Miya Marcano have set up a foundation in memory of her called The Miya Marcano Foundation.
Paula Atherly told the Express on Tuesday that the foundation aims to support families of missing persons.
It also seeks to educate and provide the necessary resources while advocating the protection of the most vulnerable members of the population and students.
Marcano, who has Trinidad and Tobago roots, was reported missing last month by her family and was later found dead in Orlando, Florida. She was laid to rest yesterday.
Her father, Marlon Marcano, wrote a post on his Facebook page last Sunday detailing services for his daughter.
The post read: “These are the funeral arrangements set for My Princess Miya Marcano.
Her wake was scheduled for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooper City Church of God in Cooper City, Florida. The following day (today) there will be a memorial service at the Cooper City Church of God, Florida. It will commence at 11 a.m. There will be the interment at Bailey Memorial Gardens, Bailey Road, North Lauderdale.”
In place of flowers, the family asked that donations be sent to The Miya Marcano Foundation at www.miyamarcanofdn.com