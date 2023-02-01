Four people were arrested in relation to robbery, housebreaking and praedial larceny during a roadblock in Moruga.
Officers of the Southern Division arrested the four and also issued eleven fixed penalty notices during exercises between Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Exercises were conducted along Naparima Mayaro Road, Cacique Street, Lothians Road, and other areas in the Princes Town area on Tuesday, resulting in seven fixed penalty notices being issued.
Four fixed penalty notices were also issued in a continued similar exercise.
The exercises targeted known drug blocks as well as areas related to recently reported crimes and criminal activity.
The four arrests took place during a roadblock exercise in the Moruga area on Wednesday morning.
The arrests were in relation to enquiries into various offences including praedial larceny, robbery, and housebreaking.
The exercise was coordinated by acting Sgt Stoute and included officers of the Moruga police station, the St Mary’s police post, and the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF).