Four men were arrested following recent incidents of armed robberies in Tobago.
During an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday, officers executed several search warrants for firearms, ammunition and stolen items at various locations.
The operations led to the successful apprehension of four male suspects, two of whom were wanted in connection with two recent robberies in the Shirvan Road area, while the other two were wanted in connection with robberies in the Lowlands area.
The Tobago Division anti-crime operation was spearheaded by acting Insp Stewart and Sgt Wilson of the Shirvan Road Criminal Investigations Department.
The Tobago Division thanked members of the public for its partnership in making the operation a success and urged for continued collaborations.