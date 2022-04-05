Four men appeared virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday charged with offences ranging from larceny to robbery with aggravation.
Amos Bruce, 37 of Freeport appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie charged with larceny.
He said he was guilty of the offence and was remanded into custody until May 3, when he is expected to be sentenced.
Bruce was arrested by officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following a report of larceny in the Chaguanas area on March 27. The victim reported that a quantity of household items missing from his home.
An investigation was launched, the accused was arrested and a quantity of the missing items recovered. Bruce was charged by constable Parks of the Chaguanas CID.
Contractor, Kerry Ali, 40 of St. Augustine, also appeared virtually before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court. He was charged with larceny motor vehicle.
Ali was placed on $350,000 bail and the matter adjourned to May 3.
The accused was arrested by officers of the St Joseph police station who were investigating a report of larceny motor vehicle which allegedly occurred on March 27. The vehicle was recovered during the course of the investigation and Ali was charged in connection with the incident by constable Prince.
Joshua Douglas, 20, and Isaiah Balliram, 19 of Pleasantville, faced the magistrate jointly charged with robbery with aggravation on March 30.
During the incident, a Nissan Almera motor vehicle was allegedly stolen from the victim. The accused were arrested by officers of the Chaguanas police station.
Balliram entered a not guilty plea to the charge and was remanded into custody while Douglas was granted $350,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to May 3.