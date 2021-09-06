Four charged for taxidriver murder
Four men were charged by police for the murder of Tunapuna taxi driver Trevlayne Dedier.
The four were identified by police as Anthony Thomas, aka ‘Anthony Lewis’ and ‘Scoogie’, 30; Jerron Baptiste, aka ‘Bush’, 27; Shakeem Goodridge, 22, and Jahiem Lewis, 19, all of Tunapuna.
Advice to lay the charges came from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, on September 4.
Dedier, 33, of Upper Fairley Street, Tunapuna, was killed on August 27.
He was in the company of several others at the corner of Achong and Fairley Streets, Tunapuna, when a blue Nissan Wingroad motor vehicle pulled up and three gunmen exited.
The gunmen fired several shots in the direction of the group and Dedier was killed.
The gunmen re-entered the vehicle which sped off.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force responded to the incident and arrested four suspects at Thompson Street, Tunapuna, on that same date.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Lindon Douglas, Insp Hosein, W/Insp Sylvester and Insp Ramjag, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2, while the four accused were charged by homicide detective PC Ramdial.
The four accused were scheduled for a virtual hearing before a Tunapuna magistrate on Monday.
