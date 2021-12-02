Over 300 children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and those admitted tend to be babies or adolescents with comorbidities.
This was disclosed by senior paediatric emergency specialist attached to the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Dr Joanne Paul, who gave a breakdown of the paediatric cases in the country at yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference.
Paul said there have been four recorded deaths and 320 hospitalised paediatric Covid cases.
“In terms of the deaths so far we’ve had four deaths since the pandemic started with regards to children. Two of them have been seven years old, one 13 and one 15. All of them have had separate pre-existing medical illnesses that have made them vulnerable to Covid-19.
“Last year to now, we’ve had an average of 320 paediatric admissions to all of the parallel health facilities in Trinidad and Tobago in total,” she added.
She also revealed there were three categories of children at hospital, including babies with sepsis, children with pre-existing conditions and asymptomatic children who have to be seen by a doctor because they present other medical issues.
“It’s either we’ve had the babies less than three months old and they’ve been admitted with sepsis typically, which means there’s an infection they have in their blood and so what happens there, their immune system is a bit immature and they are young, they are small so it’s not yet developed and with Covid it actually suppresses their immune system and makes them prone to having sepsis bacteria in the blood,” she said.
According to Paul, “The next trend we’re seeing with those who have been admitted have been the adolescents with pre-existing medical conditions. So, they have been the ones who have cardiac, obesity, there were also renal, sickle cell and diabetes and congenital disorders so they have had something else that makes them vulnerable to Covid 19.
“The other group that have been admitted to the parallel health facilities are those who have been asymptomatic with Covid but has had something else so for instance they have had a fracture of their arm or something and they have to be seen because they are Covid positive,” she added.
No new MIS-C cases
On a brighter note, Paul said since children ages 12-17 were given authorisation to receive the Pfizer vaccine, there have been no new reported cases of Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Paul said, “We’ve had 65 MIS-C cases since last year March to now and those have been confirmed… Significantly though, since September this year, so we started to have the vaccination drive for the adolescents between 12 and 17 from August this year 2021 but from September this year we have had no MIS-C cases in that age group so the vaccination has actually stopped the MIS-C cases in that age group 12 to 17 years old.”
As a result of this, she said parents should be encouraged to get their children vaccinated as a means of protecting them against long-term issues.
In addition to vaccination, parents are also advised to monitor their children and don’t delay seeking medical attention if they present symptoms.
For children with pre-existing conditions, parents are also advised to maintain and improve their health, especially those with obesity.
And vaccinated mothers with children under six months old were told to breastfeed their babies as long as possible as the milk will provide antibodies for the babies, according to Paul.