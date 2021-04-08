Tobago is facing challenges in administering its allocation of 3,000 Covid-19 vaccines, as some people are fearful to receive the shot, the Tobago Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has said.

The division is now urging Toba­gonians to put their fears aside and get vaccinated, and has opened the vaccination process to the public.

In a statement yesterday, the division said since the process began on Tuesday, some 2,200 people have registered to receive the vaccines, but the division has only inoculated about 150 people per day at its three vaccination sites.