Four men have been convicted of larceny of solar batteries belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), after an extensive investigation by a joint taskforce between the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the T&TEC Estate Police.
Three of the four, two residing in Mayaro and one in Manzanilla, pled guilty to the offence of larceny by finding, while the fourth, also of Manzanilla, pled guilty to the charges of receiving, and larceny by finding, when they appeared virtually before Magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on September 6.
The men were subsequently fined.
One of the men was also ordered to pay T&TEC the cost of one battery.
Failure to pay the fine would result in the men serving three months hard labour in prison.
On June 10, T&TEC security officers filed a report at the Mayaro Police station that 169 Deka solar 12-volt batteries had been stolen from along the Manzanilla Road. The batteries, which powered solar LED streetlights along the “Manzanilla stretch”, were removed from 43 poles.
The lights were installed in 2018 to improve road safety by facilitating greater visibility for motorists at night. The theft of the batteries compromised the safety of commuters and drivers on this heavily used road and increased the chances of vehicular accidents, which could lead to serious injury and/or loss of life.
Following enquiries by the taskforce created by the Senior Supt. Joseph Chandool of the Eastern Division, several search warrants were executed and interviews conducted, following which instructions were given on September 5 to formally charge the four individuals.
The task force comprised members of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department, the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit under Ag. Sgt. Niam Mohammed, and Insp. Dean Richards, Ag. Sgt. Arnold Cambridge and Ag. W.E Cpl Lauren John of T&TEC’s security department, under Head of Security Harrilal Ramdewar.