T&TEC

Four men have been convicted of larceny of solar batteries belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), after an extensive investigation by a joint taskforce between the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the T&TEC Estate Police.

Three of the four, two residing in Mayaro and one in Manzanilla, pled guilty to the offence of larceny by finding, while the fourth, also of Manzanilla, pled guilty to the charges of receiving, and larceny by finding, when they appeared virtually before Magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

The men were subsequently fined.  

One of the men was also ordered to pay T&TEC the cost of one battery.

Failure to pay the fine would result in the men serving three months hard labour in prison.

On June 10, T&TEC security officers filed a report at the Mayaro Police station that 169 Deka solar 12-volt batteries had been stolen from along the Manzanilla Road. The batteries, which powered solar LED streetlights along the “Manzanilla stretch”, were removed from 43 poles.

The lights were installed in 2018 to improve road safety by facilitating greater visibility for motorists at night. The theft of the batteries compromised the safety of commuters and drivers on this heavily used road and increased the chances of vehicular accidents, which could lead to serious injury and/or loss of life.

Following enquiries by the taskforce created by the Senior Supt. Joseph Chandool of the Eastern Division, several search warrants were executed and interviews conducted, following which instructions were given on September 5 to formally charge the four individuals.

The task force comprised members of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department, the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit under Ag. Sgt. Niam Mohammed, and Insp. Dean Richards, Ag. Sgt. Arnold Cambridge and Ag. W.E Cpl Lauren John of T&TEC’s security department, under Head of Security Harrilal Ramdewar. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTUTA denies ‘sick-out’ call

TTUTA denies ‘sick-out’ call

ANY decision by teachers yesterday not to report for duty may have been based on their observance of World Teachers’ Day—under the 2021 theme, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”—and not due to a call to protest by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA).

Low pupil turnout

Low pupil turnout

As happened on Monday, school principals and teachers continued the waiting game for more fully vaccinated pupils yesterday.

Govt eyes billions more in taxes

Govt eyes billions more in taxes

Government intends to collect billions in taxes in 2022.

In terms of general revenues, according to the Draft Estimates of Revenue national budget document, the Government expects to increase its revenue collection in the new fiscal year, notwithstanding the fact that the country is still going through a period of difficulty.

About 1,500 nurses, midwives to benefit

About 1,500 nurses, midwives to benefit

“It is long overdue. We are happy the travesty will be coming to an end.”

So said president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA), Idi Stuart, following the budget statement on Monday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that he had instructed the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) to start outstanding public sector wage negotiations.

+2
Not for the rich man

Not for the rich man

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert yesterday defen­ded the 2022 national budget, insisting it was not a fiscal package for the “rich man”.

He said Government could not control the price of food, and all Government could do was remove taxes.

Recommended for you