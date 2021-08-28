A magistrate has freed four people, including a pilot attached to Caribbean Airlines (CAL), in a case in which a Venezuelan woman claimed she was coerced into selling her baby in 2018.
Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally, sitting in the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court this week, discharged the case against pilot Patrick Borel, his wife Daniela Parainello, attorney Kijana Da Silva and a tutor at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Adrianna Ragbir, after she upheld a no-case submission filed by their attorneys.
In her ruling, the magistrate agreed that the evidence provided by the prosecution was manifestly unreliable and failed to prove the essential evidence of the offence.
In 2019, attorney Annabelle Sooklal, who was also charged with the others, was freed of a charge of arranging an unlawful adoption of a baby.
Sooklal and the four others had been separately charged in December 2018, for breaching section 9:2 of the Adoption Act of 2000, by taking part in the arrangement of the adoption of the baby between the period July 31 and September 30, 2018, although they were not members of the Children’s Authority, the only agency authorised to make arrangements for the adoption of children.
“For the purposes of this act, a person who participates in the organisation of an adoption or in the management or control of a child, no body other than the Board (of the Children’s Authority), that exists totally or partially for the purpose of making arrangements for the adoption of children, is responsible for a summary sentence to a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for two years,” according to the legislation.
Police began their investigation in October 2018, a month after the Venezuelan woman gave birth to the child and alleged that she had been coerced into selling her baby for US$20,000.
She also alleged she was advised to return to Venezuela because she had overstayed her time. However, the young mother went to the Trinidad and Tobago consulate in Venezuela and reported she had been tricked into abandoning her baby and wanted to meet him.
She returned to Trinidad and Tobago and gave information to the anti-trafficking and child protection units and the couple was put under surveillance. They were eventually arrested along with the two lawyers and the Spanish tutor.
Children’s Authority intervened
After the couple was charged with illegally buying the baby, the infant was taken from them and placed under the care of the Children’s Authority.
The child’s mother took the matter to the Children’s Court, seeking custody of her child.
Last week, during the preliminary enquiry into the matter against the four accused, the Venezuelan mother testified on behalf of the State.
The case also caught the attention of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) which appealed to the Trinidad and Tobago Government to protect the interests of the infant.
In December 2019, the IACHR granted precautionary measures in favour of the child, “considering that he is at serious risk after being separated from his mother—a victim of trafficking in persons in T&T”.
The IACHR’s resolution is not legally binding on the courts here, but the IACHR said that “family separation must be temporary in any case, since each state must take measures to guarantee family reunification, as well as the possibility of establishing a visitation regime to maintain family ties with their mother”.
—CMC