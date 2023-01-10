Four people were arrested after police officers investigated a video which circulated on social media, of a gun being shown off in a bar.
Police reports indicate that the officers received a video clip, which appeared to show a group at a bar, where one person was brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.
The Central Division team conducted intelligence-led investigations, then executed search warrants at the homes of four suspects. During the exercise, which was conducted between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, one Glock pistol, fitted with a magazine containing ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition was seized.
Four suspects were arrested, while investigations into the video and the gun find are continuing. Charges are expected to be laid against one of the suspects.
In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested by police officers, after he was found in possession of a magazine containing six rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.
According to reports, around 3.30 p.m. on Monday, officers were heading along Railway Road, Enterprise, when they saw a man, at the back of a supermarket, with what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect attempted to evade the officers, only to be captured a short distance away. A search of the Cunupia man, led to the seizure of the magazine and ammunition.
Crime suppression exercises across other divisions have led to the arrest of six people between January 9 and 10, 2023, for larceny, robbery, narcotics and ammunition seizures. A stolen vehicle was also recovered in the North Eastern Division.