Four held by police

A police-involved shooting resulted in the arrest of a man and the recovery of a motor vehicle and several mobile devices, believed to have been stolen.
Around 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers of the North-Eastern Division (NED) Intelligence Unit, the NED Task Force and the Criminal Investigations Department Crime Patrol responded to a report of armed robbery in the Aranguez area.
While heading to the location, the officers saw two suspects crossing the Priority Bus Route and attempted to apprehend them.
One of the men allegedly pointed an object resembling a firearm in the direction of the officers and shot at them, a post to the police’s social media page stated. The officers, in keeping with the Use of Force Policy, returned fire in the direction of the suspect.
One 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested and a mobile phone which was reported stolen, found in his possession, the post said. Subsequent searches of the area resulted in officers finding three more mobile devices.
Acting on information, the officers went to the Morvant district, where they discovered two motor vehicles - a silver Nissan Tiida which was reported stolen last month and a Nissan Sylphy bearing a false license plate.
Also, an Operation Strike Back exercise in the Santa Cruz area by officers of the NEDTF and the Canine Branch, resulted in the discovery of one pistol loaded with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition.
Further, officers of the St Margaret’s police station prevented the attempted shop breaking at a Claxton Bay business on Tuesday. Upon arriving at the location, they saw three masked suspects outside the building. On spotting the police, the men ran but one suspect was held a short distance away, the police’s post stated.
Also, following a report of assault with intent to rob, in the Preysal area a short while earlier, officers of the Central Division Task Force, Area South, intercepted a motor vehicle with two male suspects. The men, ages 27 and 38, both of Piarco, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Investigations are ongoing into all the incidents.