Four men were held and a firearm was seized within minutes of a reported home invasion in Arima on Wednesday.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force Area North, responded to a report of robbery with aggravation in the D’Abadie area around 2 p.m. and saw a vehicle with four occupants heading south along the Mausica Road. They chased after the vehicle and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the officers, a post on the police’s social media page stated.
The four men were held and a firearm was seized. One of the suspects was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.
The exercise involved officers of the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Arima CID, the Northern Divison Task Force Gang Unit and the Road Policing Task Force.
Also on Wednesday, an anti-crime exercise was conducted in the Arima and Malabar areas between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. by officers of the Arima Operations Unit, the Malabar Crime Patrol Unit and the Canine Unit.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Paponette, Supt Edwards and coordinated by ASP Ettiene and Insp Ramharack.
During the exercise, several search warrants were executed at various locations. Then, acting on information, officers went to an open unoccupied lot of land at Trainline, Malabar, where they conducted a thorough search.
This resulted in officers finding a pistol fitted with a magazine, along with a quantity of cocaine. A quantity of marijuana was also found at another location in the Arima area.
Investigations are ongoing.