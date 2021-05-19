fourincourt

Four men who were caught breaking curfew last night, were each fined $10,000 by a Point Fortin Magistrate on Wednesday.

David Burroughs, Naieem Caton, Glenroy Henry and Reno Modesto, all of Point Fortin, each pleaded guilty when they appeared in a virtual hearing before a Point Fortin magistrate.

They were each ordered to pay the fines immediately or be imprisoned for 30 days’ hard labour.

Caton was also charged with possession of a weapon.

Another man, Stallone Ramkissoon, who was allegedly spotted along Chatham Beach, Erin, by Cedros police, pleaded not guilty, and was granted $75,000 with a surety.

He is expected to reappear before the courts to answer to the charge.

