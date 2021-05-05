Four men who allegedly attempted a break-in at the office of the Ma Pau casino at Woodbrook this week have been arrested by police.
Police said the suspects - two aged 19, and two others 22 and 24 years old – are from Diego Martin.
The attempted break-in allegedly occurred between 10.40 p.m. on Tuesday and 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday at the office of the casino, located at the corner of Fitt Street and Ariapita Avenue.
Police conducted a joint covert exercise which incorporated officers of the Woodbrook and St Clair C.I.D, together with the Western Division Task Force.