The police issued four releases on Tuesday seeking the public’s help to find individuals reported missing. They are:
- Brandon Jagbir, 11 of Malabar Road, Malabar who was last seen on June 19.
- Kernessa Edwards, 16 of Riverside Drive, Brasso, last seen on June 20.
- Sylvon Alexis, 64 of Farm Road, St Joseph, who was last seen on June 12.
- Orville Ashley Richards, 60 of Mendez Village, Siparia, last seen on June 12.
Anyone with information can contact the police stations in the missing person’s area or any police station. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or a report can be made via the TTPS App.