The murder toll continues to climb rapidly, with four more recorded yesterday.
Two of the deceased have been identified as Brent Barry James, 52, and Kanata Felix, 33.
Two other people were killed. However, they remained unidentified as of last night. These incidents have pushed the murder toll to 279. The comparative for the same period last year was 186.
James was shot dead around 6.45 a.m. along Pittilal Hill, off Waterhole Road, Cocorite.
According to police reports, residents of the area detected a stench and, upon investigating, they found James’ slightly decomposing body which bore what appeared to be several gunshot wounds. Several spent 9mm shells were also found at the scene.
The police were notified and officers from the Western Division and Homicide Bureau responded.
Residents of the area told investigators they heard gunshots on Tuesday.
However, when they made checks, they did not observe anything amiss.
The only other incidents of shootings reported in the area took place on Sunday, when Geovani Jones Lashley, 30, and Shemuel Robenson, 21, were both fatally shot along Randoo Lane, off Waterhole Road, Cocorite.
Then, around 11 p.m. yesterday, residents of Las Lomas #3 heard three distinct gunshots along Soriah Branch Trace, and notified the police.
A team of officers led by Supt Edwards, Cpl Bushell, PC Andrews, PC Osuana, PC Fletcher and WPC Williams, among others, responded.
The police discovered the body of a man lying on the ground.
He had gunshot wounds to the head.
Up to last night, he had not been identified.
In an unrelated incident, around 3 p.m., police discovered the decomposing body of a man along the Cumuto Main Road, Cumuto.
The deceased was described as a man of African descent, dark in complexion, about five feet, nine inches tall, with a canerow hairstyle, and the tattoo “AJ” on his right upper forearm.
Eight spent shells were found and seized near the scene of the shooting.
Residents of the area told investigators that on Sunday, they had heard a series of loud explosions. However, they did not see anything happening.
Anyone with information which can lead to the identification of the two unidentified deceased men are asked to contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations in Arouca. The information can also be given anonymously via 555, 800-TIPS, or via the TTPS app.
Ambushed and killed
Felix, 33, was ambushed and killed in Sewlal Trace, Fyzabad, yesterday.
Two men armed with handguns emerged from a vehicle and shot him multiple times until he collapsed and died.
The incident occurred a short distance away from where Felix resided in Gowers Well Road.
Felix was sitting in the driver’s seat of his parked vehicle when he was ambushed.
Security camera footage of the killing in the police’s possession showed that at 11.15 a.m., a white Nissan AD wagon pulled up behind a Nissan B15 motor car that was parked roadside.
Two men armed with firearms and clad in black clothing emerged from the back seat of the AD wagon and walked to the Nissan B15.
Moments later, the armed men opened fire on the Nissan B15 and Felix emerged from the driver’s seat and tried to run off.
Two people who were standing nearby scampered off as the gunmen began shooting.
Felix ran a few metres, and the armed men pursued him, continuing with the gunfire. When Felix collapsed, the gunmen returned to the vehicle in which they had pulled up, and it sped off.
Officers of the Fyzabad Police Station and Homicide Region responded.