THREE more people have fallen victim to murders following two separate incidents in Port of Spain and Diego Martin last night.
Additionally, one of the men who were shot in Morvant, on Monday evening also succumbed to his injuries at hospital yesterday afternoon.
This brings this country’s murder toll for the year so far to 380 compared to 358 for the corresponding period last year.
The latest victims have been identified as Lawrence McIntosh, 39, Rashidi Haynes, 32, Bryan St Louis, 44, and Dennis Fleary, 62.
Police said McIntosh was found dead at his Anges Field Road, Unity Road, Diego Martin, home around 6.30 p.m., on Tuesday.
His body bore a number of stab wounds including to his head and neck. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found next to his body, said police.
In the other incident, officers said Haynes and St Louis both of Lodge Place, Port of Spain, were at home when gunmen stormed the building around 11.30 p.m., and shot them both dead in their respective bedrooms.
Fleary was one of three people who were shot at Pelican Extension, Morvant, which claimed the life of Jabari Williams.
While Fleary and the other injured man were taken by police to hospital for medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.