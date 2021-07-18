Four people charged for breach of curfew in Mayaro
Four people who went on a beach run to Mayaro on Saturday were charged by police for breaching the curfew.
Roshan Samaro, 23, of St Joseph, and Ashley Kumar, 22, of Chaguanas, were charged by police for breach of the Emergency Powers after being found at the Manzanilla/Mayaro Beach for recreational purposes.
They are scheduled to appear virtually at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Arlene Jeffers, 33, of Rio Claro, and Kelvin Rampersad, 55, of Princes Town, were also charged for breach of the emergency powers after being found at the beach and consuming alcohol in a public place during the State of Emergency.
They are scheduled to appear virtually at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
During the exercise, Wint Gabriel, 33, of Plaisance, Mayaro, was also charged for possession of ammunition.
Gabriel was allegedly found by police in possession of one round of nine-millimeter ammunition.
Gabriel is also scheduled for a virtual hearing tomorrow before a Mayaro magistrate.
The first road check exercise took place between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the second was conducted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
They were both coordinated by Snr Supt Joseph Chandool, supervised by Insp Ramkissoon, and included Sgt Narine, PCs Baran, and Verasammy, as well as officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Task Force, and the Charge Room.
