Four men were arrested by police for separate robbery related offences.
In the first instance, a woman alleged that she secured her home and retired to bed, however at around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday, she was awakened by a sound coming from her living room. Upon making checks, she saw a man of ‘Spanish’ descent in her living room. She raised an alarm and the suspect fled. The woman made checks and discovered that her cellphone, a gold chain, and a pair of gold earrings were missing.
Officers from the Arima Criminal Investigation Department (CID) responded, conducted investigations and went to the Santa Rosa Catholic Cemetery. At around 3.20 a.m., they saw a man of ‘Spanish’ descent in the cemetery. He was searched and the items that were reported missing were found in his possession. He was arrested.
Also, a minimart proprietor secured her property in Arima on Sunday and left. The following day, she was alerted to a robbery at the establishment. Checks later revealed a quantity of items missing. Officers of the Arima CID conducted a search of the area, during which time a man was seen walking along the Eastern Main Road, with a blue garbage bag. The officers stopped the man and when they searched the bag, they discovered a quantity of the stolen items. The suspect was arrested and charged for larceny and break-in. The 43-year old man appeared before magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and was sentenced to four years hard labour.
Further, a 21-year-old St Joseph man allegedly relieved two people of a Samsung cell phone and an iPhone, while they were walking along Back Street in Tunapuna. The man then made his escape by running across Constantine Park, Macoya, however, he was arrested shortly after by officers of the Tunapuna police station.
In the fourth incident, a man from Sangre Grande was arrested by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, relative to a report of robbery with aggravation which occurred at a beach house in Manzanilla on January 14, 2023. The 31-year-old man was charged on Tuesday and appeared at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court, where he was sentenced to nine months hard labour for robbery, and six months hard labour for assault with intent to rob.