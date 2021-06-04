Four shot dead

EVEN with a state of emergency and curfew in effect, gunmen continue to run amok, killing four people between Wednesday afternoon and yesterday morning.
Three of the killings took place in the Morvant area, while the fourth man was shot dead in Port of Spain, shortly before the start of yesterday’s Corpus Christi curfew restrictions.
The killings have taken the murder toll for the year so far to 153, compared to 191 for the corresponding period last year.
Dead are Atiba Riley, 23, Abdul Mohammed, 42, Akedi Gildina and a man identified only as “Channas”.
Riley and Mohammed were shot and killed as they stood in a yard at Coconut Drive, Morvant, around 2 p.m., on Wednesday.
Investigating officers said Riley, of Chaconia Avenue, Coconut Drive, Mohammed, of La Horquette Branch Road, Point Cumana, Carenage, and another man identified as Lennox Petinoi, 59, of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, were standing in the yard when a silver-coloured Nissan Tiida car drove past with the occupants opening fire.
All three men were shot and taken by police to Port of Spain General Hospital.
Riley was pronounced dead on arrival, Mohammed was declared dead sometime later while receiving treatment, while Petinoi remained in stable condition up to yesterday.
Later that day, police said Gildina was shot and killed at Second Caledonia, Morvant, not far from where he lived.
At the time of his killing, officers said Gildina was standing along the roadway in breach of the curfew restrictions.
He was shot dead around 10.20 p.m.
After being shot, officers of the North Eastern Division Gang Unit took Gildina to the Port of Spain hospital where he, too, was pronounced dead.
Police said they were uncertain whether his killing was linked to the earlier incident.
And in Port of Spain, officers said “Channas” was walking along Oxford Street around 9 a.m. yesterday when he was shot dead.
Police said they have since classified his killing as gang-related.