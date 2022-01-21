Four men have been committed to stand trial for the 2016 murder of six-year-old Paris Griffith.
They will also face the High Court on charges of attempted murder of the child’s mother and setting a dwelling house on fire with persons therein.
Akil Elder, 34, Ako John, 33, Akeido Edwards, 30 and Kashaun Boyce, 27 were charged between December 18 2019 and June 7 2020.
On Tuesday, they were committed to stand trial by chief magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. It came at the end of the virtual preliminary enquiry into the matters.
According to reports, on the morning of August 20 2016, a woman was at home with her daughter in their wooden dwelling house at Straker Village, Laventille, when she realized the house was engulfed in flames. The woman escaped through a space at the side of the front door of the house but was unable to secure her daughter’s escape. Residents were also unsuccessful in their attempts to rescue the child.
Members of the Cold Case Unit pursued the investigation in 2018. It resulted in four suspects being charged by lead investigator Acting Sgt Sheldon Narine for the offences based on instructions received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.