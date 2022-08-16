Trinidadians involved in a brawl on board the Harbour Master which resulted in the beating of Grenadian World javelin champion Anderson Peters pleaded guilty to charges against them in a Grenada court yesterday.
According to a CMC report, four of the six Trinidad and Tobago nationals charged in connection with the incident involving Peters pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next Wednesday.
It stated the four, including Noel Cooper, 42, the captain of the Barbados-owned vessel, Harbour Master, were charged with causing harm with violence and causing grievous harm with violence to Peters and his brother, Kiddon Peters, a police officer, arising out of a brawl on board the vessel on August 10.
The report stated that the others who pleaded guilty are John Alexander, 55, Mikhail John, 35, and 28-year-old Sheon Jack.
CMC stated that the fifth accused, Lance Wiggins, 45, pleaded not guilty to the two charges and the prosecution has indicated that it would not be going ahead with the charges against him.
The report stated that a 40-year-old police officer from Trinidad, Abiola Benjamin, 40, who was charged with assaulting Peters, was not present in court when the matter was called. No reasons were given in court for his absence.
The four men, who pleaded guilty, could face a maximum fine of EC$3,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) and a minimum of 12 months in jail.