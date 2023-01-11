A four-year-old girl experiencing a seizure, was quickly taken for medical treatment through the assistance of officers from the Sangre Grande police station.
The following is the information shared on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page:
A 31-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter are thanking God for another opportunity at life after a frightening ordeal last week along the Cunapo Southern Main Road, Sangre Grande.
Shivon Scipio and her daughter, Samyiah Miracle Ramkissoon, of Sangre Grande, were in a van on January 5 when the child began experiencing a seizure. The mother and the driver of the vehicle, while trying to gain control of the situation, spotted a police cruiser on patrol. It was the saving grace they needed.
First responders, WPC Merissa Wright-Garib and PC Allister David of the Sangre Grande Police Station, Eastern Division, alighted from the police vehicle and immediately rendered aid.
The police officers placed the mother and child into their vehicle and whisked them away to the Sangre Grande General Hospital where a team of doctors and nurses attended to Samyiah. The girl was discharged the following day.
Upon following up, WPC Wright-Garib was informed that Samyiah has multiple brain tumours and will have to undergo several procedures.
The cop, who is in any way trying to assist the child, said, “When I go to work, it is about fulfilling purpose and accomplishing all that God will have me to. Really, it was God orchestrating this. He alone must get the glory.”
Anyone wishing to provide assistance to Samyiah Miracle Ramkissoon can contact the Eastern Community-Oriented Policing Section at 668-2313.