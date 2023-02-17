A fourth man appeared before the court charged with the murders of Korey Clarke and Samantha Patrick.
Clarke, 30 and Patrick, 31, both of St James, were found dead in their bed at their home on October 26, 2022, with gunshot wounds about their bodies. Their seven-month-old daughter was also found in their bed unharmed.
Taurean Allert, aka ‘Kunta’, 36 of Morvant, was charged with their murders and also with possession of firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life. He appeared before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor, in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The matter was adjourned to March 13.
Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Simon and Insp Lynch and Mongroo, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, with the assistance of officers of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF). The accused was arrested by WDTF officers on February 7.
Allert was charged by acting Cpl Viechweg, also of HBI Region One, on February 12.
Three other men, Mikkel ‘Fish’ Baptiste, Ian ‘Boybee’ Francis and Russel ‘Masah’ Pacheco were previously charged on November 5, 2022 with the murders of Clarke and Patrick.
The three men were also charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
In a separate matter, Raheem Evangelist, 30 of Blanchisseuse, was charged with the murders of Nigel Dedier and Mitchell Evangelist, which occurred on January 27.
He was also charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, when he appeared before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay, on February 17.
The matter was adjourned to March 17.
Dedier and Evangelist, were at a job site at the Blanchisseuse Recreation Ground, on January 27, when several loud sounds were heard. They were subsequently found dead with gunshot wounds about their bodies.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Ramjag, Insp Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon, all of HBI, Region Two.
A male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident on February 13.
Evangelist was charged by constable Benadlo, also of HBI Region Two, on February 16, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.