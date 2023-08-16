A police officer has been assigned to investigate a case involved fowl play.
Two police officers have reported a collision with a duck. The duck is dead. The patrol vehicle has been damaged. No human injuries have been reported.
A report has been entered int the diary of the Mayaro Police Station. It details the incident that happened at night.
At around 1.45a.m Wednesday, the officers were headed south along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road when Corporal Francis spotted the flying duck coming from the west.
The duck was struck. The officers stopped. They duck could not be immediately located. It was found stuck in the front grill and engine bay.
There will need to be an estimate of damage. An average full-grown duck is worth between $200 and $300.