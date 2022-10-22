FRACTURED ribs, injured jaw, broken nose and several other external injuries to the body.
That’s the condition 32-year-old maxi-taxi driver Varindra Singh (Vinny) was left in after attempting to protect 16-year-old Rachid Hachicha, one of the children he transports to school daily, against a group of pupils at Carapichaima East Secondary School on Monday.
Just outside the school’s compound around 2.30 p.m. on Monday, in the view of everyone at the school and while being recorded on a cellphone by a pupil, Singh was brutally beaten after trying to scare the pupils away from his maxi.
During a news conference held by the Concerned Parents Movement of Trinidad and Tobago at Jenny’s on the Boulevard in Port of Spain held yesterday, Singh’s eldest brother Narindra said his brother cannot eat, speak and by doctor’s orders will not be able to drive for the next six months.
After the attack, Varindra was taken to the Couva District Health facility then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) where he was kept overnight.
He is currently recovering at home, as is Hachicha who lives close by.
Hachicha’s mother, Vidya Lal, said at the news conference she is grateful that he tried his best to protect her son, but she is devastated that the attack happened at all.
Lal said, “I really am grateful for him. If it wasn’t for him, my son would have been dead because my son is 16 years and he is an adult and the way how they beat him, it would have been my child, he would have been dead. Vinny blocked him, all the licks he took for my child. My son is taking it like it is his fault because every day he is going to visit him (driver). He carries Ensure (drink) for him because he cannot eat. He was crying for him yesterday morning saying it is his fault.
“When they went to the school, the van driver came out to smoke a cigarette because he don’t want to smoke the cigarette in the van with the children there. When he came out, school finished and a flock of children came out and a group of children surrounded the van, blocked the van. My son was in the van. Between six and seven children went in the van and grabbed my son and pulled him out the van and started beating him on the floor. Vinny came out with a piece of metal to prevent the fight and trying to get Rachid, and then the fight started to get worse.
“Then the boy who grabbed my son said, ‘I came to fight for my cousin’. I don’t want to mention the name, but the girl who called and told him to fight. My son never had a fight in school before. This was his first time and he is in Form Four. Never had a fight before.”
Social media attack
As the video circulated on social media this week, there were mixed reactions over what happened, with many people saying the driver was to blame for the way he spoke to the children while holding what looked like a wheel spanner or some sort of metal instrument in his hand.
Many also assumed he planned to use the piece of metal as a weapon against the pupils.
However, attempting to put all the allegations to rest, Singh’s brother said the driver is no violent man.
Instead, he described his brother as a very reserved and hard-working man.
He said, “A lot of people are bashing him for reacting in that way but in his words when a person is in his vehicle, he is legally responsible for them until he hands them back over to the parent and whatever it took to protect that child is exactly what transpired.”
Additionally, he said the attack has caused a lot of psychological damage to the family for the way in which his brother was treated and being viewed as, instead of his heroic actions.
Singh is yet to make an official police report since he was not able to speak after the attack. However, his brother said a police investigation is already under way and the family is awaiting the outcome of it to know how to proceed.
Until then, they are focused on Singh’s recovery as he has several hospital visits coming up.