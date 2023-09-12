Four new Independent senators took their oath yesterday at the ceremonial opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament at the Red House.
The Office of the President issued a release prior to the event disclosing the appointment of four new Independents.
They are veteran journalist Sunity Maharaj, Prof Gerard A Hutchinson, artiste Dr Sharda Patasar and Helon Francis, Calypso Monarch 2018—who at 29, is now the youngest parliamentarian.
These four new senators replace former senators Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Amrita Deonarine, Charrise Seepersad and Evans Welch.
The four new senators took the oath at the Senate sitting yesterday before both the Upper and Lower Houses convened to listen to the President’s speech.
President Christine Kangaloo appoints nine Independent senators. Returning to the bench are Paul Richards, Anthony Vieira, Dr Maria Dillon Remy, Hazel Thompson-Ahye and Deoroop Teemal.
According to the release from President’s House, Maharaj is a career journalist and multi-media professional who has worked in print and broadcast media for over 45 years.
It noted she has headed journalist organisations including the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) and the Commonwealth Journalists Association, as well as developed and implemented training programmes for journalists.
Maharaj currently runs her own multi-media production company and works as an independent media and communications consultant, stated the release.
In an interview with the media at the Parliament, Maharaj said she agreed to the position only after she consulted with her daughters.
Asked what she hopes to bring to the Senate during her tenure, she said, “whatever the country needs that I can bring, I am ready to serve”.
Maharaj said the five priorities the President listed in her speech are “very critical”, adding that anybody would say that crime is number one.
“I think that some people have got their marching orders in a sense,” she said.
Maharaj noted that the President has put the declaration of the steelpan as this country’s national instrument on the agenda in a “very public way”.
“Nothing is possible in an environment of insecurity, everything whether it’s the economy, whether its just enjoying the country, as the business people say, the children going to school, all of these things, you need an environment of peace,” she said.
As for the President’s defence of parliamentarians, Maharaj said there is need to “bridge the gap” between people and Parliament.
She said this country comes from a history of a legislative council in the past where the majority of the people did not have the vote to participate in the colonial legislative council and that has evolved over time but there is more work to be done to bring people into the process.
“I think all Governments and parties come to Parliament with that ambition but sometimes it’s difficult to create change while you’re in the middle of it,” she said.
Patasar hopes for collaboration
Patasar, a multidisciplinary artist with a background in teaching, research and writing, and music composition, has a PhD in Cultural Studies from The University of the West Indies.
Apart from her academic and teaching work, Patasar has written extensively on culture in Trinidad for publications in the Caribbean, Europe, India and South Africa.
Also speaking to the media, Patasar said she hopes with her background in culture and as a music practitioner she can make contributions across the board.
She agreed with the President’s call for collaboration on crime-fighting.
“I agree with her, it has reached to a peak in some sense and I felt it was the important points of her speech,” she said.
She said she hopes there can be collaboration between the Opposition and Government.
Francis grateful
Francis is a former calypso monarch and young king and Song of the Year winner 2016.
The President’s office said in addition to his singing career, Francis devotes his time to developing the skills and talents of artistic expression in young people and instructing students in physical fitness, sports, nutrition and the dangers of substance abuse.
He told the media yesterday that he wad grateful for the opportunity to serve and it was an honour to represent.
Francis said he understands the President’s sentiments as it relates to crime.
Prof Hutchinson is a Professor of Psychiatry and Unit Lead in the Psychiatry Unit of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and the Head of the Department of Mental Health in the North Central Regional Health Authority.
Hutchinson has postgraduate qualifications in Epidemiology and Population Health (2001), Psychiatric Epidemiology (2002) and Psychiatry (2004) at the University of London.