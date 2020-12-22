Ex-travel agent Vicky Boodram who was committed to stand trial last year on over 100 fraud allegations returned before a San Fernando magistrate on more fraud charges.
Boodram faced senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno on Thursday on charges of uttering to forged cheques back in 2014, knowing them to be false. These charges involved the purchase of a vehicle.
State attorney Elaine Greene prosecuted in the matters.
Boodram was represented by attorney Jeevan Rampersad. He is expected to submit the names of defence witnesses in the matter which was adjourned to January 13.
It was in October 2019 that Boodram and her estranged husband Ravi Arjoonsingh were committed before the San Fernando court to stand trial on 107 fraud charges. The company Boodram Travel and Ship ahoy Cruises which Boodram owned and Arjoonsingh was named as a director was also named as part of the charges.
In these matters it was alleged that several people paid close to $1.3 million for a Caribbean cruise which failed to sail.
Following last year’s committal, the magistrate placed Arjoonsingh on $2 million bail while Boodram was denied bail as the magistrate noted she faced a charge of escaping lawful custody. In denying bail, the magistrate also made reference to the number of matters and the amount of money involved in the cases which were heard before her.