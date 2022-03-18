Allan Joefield

Flier from TTPS social media page. 

Officers from the police’s Fraud Squad are trying to find Allan Joefield.

They are seeking the public’s assistance to ascertain his whereabouts and assured that all information supplied will the treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Joefield is a person of interest in an ongoing Fraud Squad investigation, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.

Anyone with information about where he can be located, can contact the Fraud Squad at 627-7014, 625-2310, 623-2644.

