false cheque

FOUR men were arrested by police in connection attempting to pass off a false cheque to pay for perishable food items worth $.25 million. 

Police went to the Malabar Industrial Estate where they intercepted two trucks with four occupants.

Police also recovered items at Caroni.

Officers were told that the goods were paid for by a fraudulent cheque on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested when they returned the next day to purchase additional items.

The exercise was coordinated by Supt Edwards and ASP Deonarine, and supervised by Insp Ward and spearheaded by Insp Black and Sgt Haynes.

It also included officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Arima Operations, Arima Municipal Police and the Canine Unit.

