Government will provide free breakfast and lunch to the 9,000 pupils attending the Vacation Revision Programme for those who scored below 50 per cent in the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, to be held between July 18 and August 12.
National Schools Dietary Services Ltd will provide the meals.
And Government plans to add more schools to the Vacation Revision Programme (VRP) to facilitate pupils on the North and South coasts.
This was stated by Government Leader Paula Gopee-Scoon in the Senate yesterday in response to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards on what urgent remedial support was being put in place ahead of the start of the new school year to assist pupils who scored less than 50 per cent in the SEA exam.
Gopee-Scoon said it was clear that the programme would not fully treat with the needs of the 9,000 pupils who scored below 50 per cent in SEA 2022 as they transition to secondary schools.
“Therefore, further to the VRP, the programme of operations at 26-30 government secondary schools will be revised from academic year 2022-23, in keeping with the needs of the students assigned to these schools.
“Meetings with the principals of these schools during the present academic year 2021/22 have resulted in a proposed revision to the approach to curriculum delivery, skills training, student support, resource allocation, facility management, staffing, staff and principal training, and student engagement at these schools.
“That proposal is being finalised for further discussions with stakeholders and submission to Cabinet for approval, before implementation in September 2022,” she said.
She said attendance and disciplinary issues will be monitored by the School Supervision and Management Division, while psycho-social support for both pupils and parents will be offered by the Student Support Services Division.
Learning loss
Gopee-Scoon said while online schooling provided a critical level of educational continuity during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was globally recognised that it was not a substitute for face-to-face school. She said one of the most deleterious effects of prolonged school closure was the learning loss experienced by pupils, especially those at the early childhood and primary levels.
She noted that the SEA 2022 results showed clear learning gaps, with a marked increase in pupils achieving less than 30 per cent, which was similar to global predictions of the learning loss and decreased performance of students associated with physical school closure.
Gopee-Scoon said the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme will run for four weeks and provide remedial instruction at 26 secondary schools in a face-to-face format. And more schools may be added to facilitate pupils on the North and South coasts.
She added that 600 teachers are to be recruited from primary and secondary schools, with emphasis being on class sizes of no more than 15 pupils.
Parents of pupils requiring these remedial classes will be specifically advised that their child is expected to register from July 11-15, at a school closest to their home.
Gopee-Scoon said prior to the commencement of the programme, officers from the Curriculum Planning and Development Division of the Ministry of Education would provide training to the teachers on specific areas of Mathematics and English Language Arts, based on the analysis of the SEA 2022 performance.
Violence and low academic scores
Responding to a question on the recent upsurge of violence and indiscipline in schools, the latest resulting in a chopping incident at Signal Hill Secondary School, Gopee-Scoon said at least seven of the 16 schools that had the highest rates of violence also had a high percentage of form one pupils who scored under 30 per cent in SEA. The other characteristics included high levels of indiscipline, high absenteeism, and low levels of CSEC achievement.
She said an inter-ministerial team was established to devise a national school infraction strategy which included Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds; Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings; Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy; Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe; Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox; the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Community Police; and the Tobago House of Assembly.
She said the team had held several meetings and its report was completed, submitted to the Ministry of Education, and sent to the education stakeholders for review by June 14. Subsequently, a meeting was held with stakeholders, their comments were received and are being incorporated into the final document which will be submitted to Cabinet this month, she said.