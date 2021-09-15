The two men convicted of brutally murdering six-year-old Sean Luke back in 2006 were on Wednesday evening ordered to serve terms of imprisonment for the killing.
Just before 4 p.m., Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds imposed the sentences on Akeel Mitchell, 29, and Richard Chatoo, 31, after they were both found guilty of the crime on July 23.
Mitchell was ordered to serve 33 years behind bars, while Chatoo was ordered to serve 27. However, the time both men had already spent in State custody together with other deductions for good behavior and while behind prison walls had to automatically be deducted from their sentence.
With those deductions, Mitchell was ordered to serve 17 years 6 months and 13 days while Chatoo was ordered to serve an average of 11 years, six months and 13 days.
Justice Ramsumair-Hinds explained that these terms imposed did not mean it was the precise amount of time the two would be spending in prison before being released.
She ordered that their cases come up for review every three years for the court to be updated on whether they had been making any rehabilitative progress while in prison which could possibly cause their terms behind bars to be altered.